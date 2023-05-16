Colts Sign Third-Round WR Josh Downs

The Indianapolis Colts have officially signed third-round WR Josh Downs to a rookie contract, according to the team.

Bring on the touchDowns. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 16, 2023

Downs, 21, was a two-year starter at North Carolina and was named first-team All-ACC in 2021 and 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney.

The Colts drafted Downs in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,520,458 rookie contract that includes a $1,014,879 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,003,720 in 2023.

During his three-year college career, Downs recorded 202 receptions for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns in 28 games.