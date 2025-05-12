Colts Sign UDFA C Mose Vavao

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed UDFA C Mose Vavao following rookie minicamp.

In correspondence, the Colts have waived UDFA DT Joe Evans.

Vavao was a four-star recruit and the No. 154-ranked offensive guard in the 2020 recruiting class out of Mountain View, California. He committed to Fresno State, where he spent all four years and earned Second Team All-Mountain West in 2023.

In his collegiate career, Vavao appeared in 58 games and made 54 starts at center.