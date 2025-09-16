Colts Signing C Jimmy Morrissey

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Colts are signing free agent C Jimmy Morrissey.

Additionally, the Colts are signing LB Austin Ajiake from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, Joel A. Erickson.

Morrissey, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal but was among the final cuts after his first camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Houston signed Morrissey off the Raiders’ practice squad in October 2021, and they re-signed him to a one-year deal for 2022. He spent 2022 and 2023 on the Texans’ practice squad but was signed to the Giants’ active roster in January 2024.

Morrissey signed a futures deal with the Giants for the next two years, where he remained on the practice squad before being let go at roster cut downs this year.

In his career, Morrissey has appeared in 14 games for the Texans and made four starts at center.