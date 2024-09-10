Colts Signing CB Chris Lammons To Active Roster, CB Kelvin Joseph To PS

The Colts announced the signing of CB Chris Lammons to the active roster after placing CB JuJu Brents on injured reserve.

Joel Erickson also adds that the team is signing CB Kelvin Joseph to their practice squad.

Lammons, 28, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2018. He later signed on with the Falcons but lasted just a few months in Atlanta.

From there, Lammons had brief stints with the Saints and Dolphins before the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad during the 2019 season.

The Chiefs declined to tender Lammons a qualifying offer in 2022 but he later returned to Kansas City. The Bengals claimed him off waivers in January.

Lammson signed on with the Colts during the 2023 offseason and bounced on and off the active roster.

In 2023, Lammons appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded six total tackles and one pass deflection.