Colts Signing OL Bayron Matos To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts are signing OL Bayron Matos to the practice squad, per Adam Schefter.

He had a workout with the team yesterday. Hailing from the Dominican Republic, Matos is a former college basketball player who is transitioning to football as a part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

Matos, 24, started his college hoops career at New Mexico in 2019 before transferring to South Florida in 2021. He played in 28 games and averaged 10 minutes a game.

In 2022, Matos joined the football team as a walk-on. After graduation, he was added to the NFL’s International Player Pathway program and joined the Dolphins in 2024.

Miami re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2025 season but he was hurt during camp and was later let go.