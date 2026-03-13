Colts Signing S Jonathan Owens To One-Year Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Colts have agreed to terms with S Jonathan Owens on a one-year deal.

Owens, 30, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western State in 2018. He eventually signed on with Arizona’s practice squad in 2019 and bounced on and off their taxi squad.

The Cardinals signed him to a one-year deal in 2022 and he joined the Packers last year on another one-year agreement. The Bears signed him to a two-year deal in 2024.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2025, Owens appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 19 tackles.