Colts Signing S Rodney McLeod

Ian Rapoport reports that the Colts are signing veteran S Rodney McLeod to a contract on Friday.

McLeod, 31, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2012. After four years with the Rams, McLeod departed in free agency and signed a five-year, $37 million contract that included $17 million guaranteed with the Eagles in 2016.

McLeod was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 before returning to the Eagles on a two-year, $12 million contract.

In 2021, McLeod appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and recorded 58 tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections.

