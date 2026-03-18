Colts Signing WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine & LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

The Indianapolis Colts are signing WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, they announced Wednesday.

Both players were cap casualties this offseason. Davis-Gaither played for current Colts DC Lou Anarumo in Cincinnati and gives the team some options at linebacker.

Westbrook-Ikhine was with the AFC South-rival Titans for a few years and rounds out the depth at receiver.

Westbrook-Ikhine, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Westbrook-Ikhine coming out of training camp and sign him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. However, they later promoted him to the active roster where he stuck for good.

Tennessee re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season, and he then signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with Miami ahead of the 2025 season. He was cut after just one season, though.

In 2024, Westbrook-Ikhine appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 32 receptions for 497 yards (15.5 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

Davis-Gaither, 28, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft by the Bengals out of Appalachian State.

He finished the final year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract and was scheduled to become a free agent before signing a one-year extension with the Bengals.

Davis-Gaither was testing the market again when he signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Cardinals. However he was released after just one year.

In 2025, Davis-Gaither appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 117 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one recovery, one interception and five pass deflections.