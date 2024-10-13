Colts Starting QB Joe Flacco In Week 6 Against Titans

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts will start veteran QB Joe Flacco today against the Titans.

While incumbent starting QB Anthony Richardson returned to practice this week, Pelissero says Indianapolis wanted to give him another week to recuperate.

He’ll be the emergency No. 3 quarterback today. The Colts have said there is no quarterback controversy and Richardson remains their starter if healthy.

Flacco, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. After over a decade in Baltimore, the Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.

Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.

He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million worth up to $4.5 million with the Jets in 2020 before joining the Eagles in 2021. Philadelphia traded him back to the Jets ahead of the deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Flacco later re-signed with the Jets on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in 2022. He signed on with the Browns during the season last year and parlayed a strong performance into a deal with the Colts.

In 2024, Flacco has appeared in two games for the Colts and completed 70 percent of his pass attempts for 527 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Colts quarterback situation as the news is available.