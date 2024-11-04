Colts Sticking With Joe Flacco At QB For Week 10

According to Mike Chappell, the Colts will once again start veteran QB Joe Flacco in Week 10.

Starting QB Anthony Richardson‘s effort was questioned by some following the team’s three-point loss to the Texans in Week 8 when he asked to be taken out of the game due to being tired after a long run.

The team started Flacco in Week 9 in a loss to the Vikings and will now go with him once again.

Flacco, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. After over a decade in Baltimore, the Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.

Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.

He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million worth up to $4.5 million with the Jets in 2020 before joining the Eagles in 2021. Philadelphia traded him back to the Jets ahead of the deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Flacco later re-signed with the Jets on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in 2022. He signed on with the Browns during the season last year and parlayed a strong performance into a deal with the Colts.

In 2024, Flacco has appeared in four games for the Colts and completed 64.4 percent of his pass attempts for 895 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Colts quarterback situation as the news is available.