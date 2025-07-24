Colts Talking Extension With LT Bernhard Raimann But Aren’t Close

Colts LT Bernhard Raimann revealed that the team and his reps are discussing a new deal as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. However, they’re not close to an agreement right now.

“From my understanding, is that the numbers don’t quite add up yet. They way they might value a position differently than my team thinks it is. We’re working on things,” he said via Jake Query.

Raimann added that his preference is to remain in Indianapolis and he’s letting his agents handle talks.

“Yes. Obviously, we love it here and would love to get things done,” he said via Query. “I’m not involved in this. You have an agent that takes care of this. I’m preparing for the season, that’s what matters.”

Raimann, 27, was born in Vienna and grew up in Austria before eventually discovering the sport of football. He ended up at Central Michigan and initially played tight end before converting to offensive tackle.

The Colts drafted Raimann with the No. 77 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $1,035,972. He’s set to make a base salary of $3.656 million in 2025 after qualifying for the Proven Performance Escalator.

In 2024, Raimann appeared in 14 games and made 14 starts for the Colts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 8 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

