Colts Third-Round CB Justin Walley Out For Season With Torn ACL

Colts third-round CB Justin Walley suffered a torn ACL during Tuesday’s practice and will miss the entire 2025 season as a result.

You can expect the Colts to place Walley on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Walley, 24, was selected with the No. 80 overall pick by the Colts this past April. He later agreed to a four-year, $6.4 million contract with Indianapolis.

During his four-year college career at Minnesota, Walley appeared in 49 games and recorded 168 tackles, a sack, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, four recoveries, a defensive touchdown and 27 pass defenses.