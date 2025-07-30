The Indianapolis Colts tried out five cornerbacks on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

DB Wyatt Ekeler DB Tre Herndon DB Christian Holmes DB Myles Jones DB Duke Shelley

Herndon, 29, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt back in 2018. He finished his three-year, $1.7 million deal and was set to be a restricted free agent when the Jaguars re-signed him.

Herndon then signed one-year deals to remain in Jacksonville in both 2022 and 2023. He signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Giants in June 2024 but was among their final cuts. He later had a stint with the Saints.

In 2023, Herndon appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 46 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one recovery and nine pass deflections.