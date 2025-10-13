Colts Tried Out Four Players

The Indianapolis Colts hosted four players for a tryout on Monday, per the transaction wire.

The full list of players includes:

OL Bayron Matos DB Israel Mukuamu CB Levi Wallace OL Trey Wedig

Wallace, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Bills.

However, Buffalo waived him at the start of the 2018 season and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to the Bills on one-year contracts each of the past two years before signing on with the Steelers to a two-year deal in 2022.

He concluded his contract with Pittsburgh and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the Broncos. From there, he had a brief stint with the Jaguars but sustained an injury and was waived coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Wallace appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded 28 total tackles and two pass deflections.