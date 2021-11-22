Colts Tried Out Six Players

The Indianapolis Colts brought in several free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

G Deion Calhoun DB Tim Harris RB Bennie LeMay DB Brian Poole (signed) DB Jayson Stanley DE Alex Tchangam

Calhoun, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2019. He managed to make the active roster coming out of the preseason.

From there, Calhoun had brief stints with the Bengals, Cardinals and Broncos over the past two years.

For his career, Calhoun has appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins and Bengals while making eight starts at guard.