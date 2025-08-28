Colts Tried Out Six Players

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Colts had six players in for tryouts on Thursday.

The full list includes:

Hilton, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State back in 2016, but was among their final roster cuts his rookie year.

He joined the Patriots’ practice squad for a week before the Steelers added him to their taxi squad in December 2016 and re-signed him to three-straight one-year contracts. He was tendered by the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 for $3.27 million.

As a free agent in 2021, Hilton signed a four-year, $24 million deal that included $8.5 million with the Bengals. He then signed with Miami on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2024, Hilton appeared in 16 games for the Steelers, recording 73 tackles and one interception.

Walker, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Indianapolis and finished out the agreement in 2020.

From there, Walker signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Browns in March of 2021. He re-upped again with the Browns on another one-year deal worth $4.25 million before re-signing to another one-year deal in 2023.

Walker left for a one-year deal with the Dolphins in 2024. He then signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay this offseason before being among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Walker appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 68 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and two pass defenses.

White, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he opted to sign with the Eagles in 2022.

Once again a free agent in 2023, White signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Cardinals and reunited with HC Jonathan Gannon from their time together in Philadelphia.

In 2024, White appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 137 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and three pass deflections.