Colts Try Out Four Defensive Backs

The Indianapolis Colts hosted four defensive backs for workouts on Thursday, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The following is a list of defensive backs who worked out for the Colts:

Crossen, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018 out of Western Carolina. He was traded to the Texans in 2019 for a sixth-round pick.

From there, the Texans traded Crossen to the Giants in exchange for a sixth-round pick prior to the start of the 2021 season. He signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022 but was later cut loose.

Crossen eventually signed on to the Cardinals’ practice squad last year.

In 2022, Crossen appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 32 total tackles and four pass deflections