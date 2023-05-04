Colts Waive Five Players

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday they have waived five players from the roster.

We have waived DE Kameron Cline, TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Forrest Rhyne, DT Chris Williams, and TE Jalen Wydermyer. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 4, 2023

The Colts have needed to make several moves to free up roster spots for their incoming draft class.

The full list includes:

Rhyne, 24, signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova in May after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was among Indianapolis’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and bounced and on and off their practice squad last season.

The Colts re-signed Rhyne to a futures deal for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Rhyne appeared in three games for the Colts and recorded one tackle.