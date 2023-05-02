Colts Waive Four Players

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday they have waived four players.

We have waived RB Darrynton Evans, RB Aaron Shampklin, CB David Vereen and WR Kristian Wilkerson. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 2, 2023

The full list includes:

RB Darrynton Evans WR Kristian Wilkerson CB David Vereen RB Aaron Shampklin

Wilkerson, 26, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020. He was waived coming out of the preseason as a rookie and signed on with the Patriots’ practice squad.

He’s bounced on and off New England’s practice squad ever since. The Patriots signed him to a futures deal but cut him loose back in February. He was claimed by the Colts.

In 2021, Wilkerson appeared in three games and recorded four receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns.