Colts Waiving QB Jack Coan

According to Ari Meirov, the Colts are waiving UDFA QB Jack Coan on Monday.

He had been competing for the third-string job and a spot on the practice squad, with the latter to be determined later this week.

Coan, 23, played four years at Wisconsin before ultimately transferring to Notre Dame for his final collegiate season.

He signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his five-year college career, Coan threw for 6,429 yards and completed 66.9 percent of his passes to go with 48 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He started 31 games and appeared in 38 of them during his tenure with the Badgers and Fighting Irish.