Colts Will Appear On In-Season Hard Knocks

The NFL announced during halftime of Thursday’s game that the Indianapolis Colts will appear on the first-ever team featured for an in-season edition of Hard Knocks.

After 20 years, a new era of #HardKnocks begins. pic.twitter.com/OvBX6DZutx — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 17, 2021

The show will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 17 (10:00 p.m. ET) on HBO. Additional episodes will premiere each Wednesday through the end of the Colts’ season.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season,” said Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive. “Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series.”

The training camp version of Hard Knocks will be back next year after following the Dallas Cowboys during the preseason this summer.