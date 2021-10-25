Colts Work Out Six Players

Per Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts brought in six free agents for workouts on Monday.

The full list includes:

Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

He had a brief stint with the Cowboys practice squad earlier this month before being cut again.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.

Randall, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract when the Browns acquired him from the Packers in 2018 for QB DeShone Kizer.

The Browns picked up his fifth-year option which cost them $9.1 million for the 2019 season. Randall signed a one-year contract worth up to $3.25 million with the Raiders this past April before being cut coming out of camp.

The Seahawks signed him to their practice squad and he bounced on and off their active roster last season. Seattle re-signed him in April only to release him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Randall appeared in 10 games and recorded two tackles and no interceptions.