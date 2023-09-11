Colts Worked Out Eight Players

The Indianapolis Colts hosted eight players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

OL Jack Anderson OL Jordan Murray WR Tyler Goodson EDGE Joshua Kaindoh TE Joel Honigford LB Milo Eifler LB Kyron Johnson LB Tyler Murray

Anderson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Texas Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,583,742 that also included a $103,742 signing bonus.

However, the Bills waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to the practice squad. He later caught on with the Eagles, but was waived at the start of last season and claimed by the Giants.

The Giants re-signed Anderson to a one-year deal back in February but waived him with an injury settlement last week.

In 2022, Anderson appeared in 12 games for the Giants, making two starts for them.

During his four-year college career, Anderson started all 38 games he played at right guard for Texas Tech. He was a freshman All-American and twice named to the All-Big 12 team.