Colts Worked Out Four Players

The Indianapolis Colts brought in four free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players who worked out includes:

CB Stanford Samuels DB D.J. Daniels WR Isaiah McKoy WR Josh Pearson

Samuels, 22, went undrafted out of Florida State back in 2020. He then caught on with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was signed to the practice squad the following day.

Samuels was elevated to the Packers’ active roster twice and signed a futures deal with Green Bay back in January. He was waived a few days ago.

In 2020, Samuels appeared in two games for the Packers but never recorded any statistics.