Colts Worked Out Three Players

The Indianapolis Colts hosted RB Zach Evans, RB Isaiah Spiller and CB C.J. Henderson for a workout on Monday, according to Howard Balzer.

Evans, 23, is a former sixth-round round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million contract when Los Angeles cut him loose as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit coming out of the preseason.

He wound up cracking Los Angeles’ active roster as a rookie. From there, the Rams cut him and brought him back to their practice squad. They released him from their practice squad last month.

In 2023, Evans appeared in 10 games for the Rams and recorded nine rushing attempts for 19 yards (2.1 YPC) and no touchdowns.