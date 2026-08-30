Colts WR Keenan Allen Arrested On Two DUI Charges

According to FOX 59’s Angela Ganote, Colts WR Keenan Allen was arrested early Sunday morning on two charges of driving while impaired.

Jail records indicate Allen was charged with DW/DUI/OWl-Endanger Person and DWI/DUL/OWI-ACE .08 or More.

He had just signed in Indianapolis a couple of weeks ago and appeared in their most recent preseason game. His one-year deal was worth up to $8.32 million.

The NFL will let the legal process play out but a DUI offense typically results in a three-game suspension.

Allen, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $46.671 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed when the Chargers signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

In March 2024, Allen was traded from the Chargers to the Bears for a 2024 fourth-round pick. He made a base salary of $18,100,000 for the 2024 season, the final year of his contract and then signed a one-year deal back with the Chargers for 2025.

In 2025, Allen appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and caught 81 passes on 122 targets for 777 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Allen as the news is available.