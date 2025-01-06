Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. Dealing With Back Fracture

According to Mike Chappell, Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. revealed he’s been dealing with a small back fracture all season.

Pittman mentioned he noticed it first during the joint practices with Arizona and decided to play through the injury all year. His first scan showed the severity of the injury and he has another scan scheduled on Monday to determine if surgery is needed.

Pittman, 27, attended USC before the Colts traded up to select him in the 2020 NFL Draft. He just finished out a four-year, $8,612,849 rookie contract that included a $3,823,890 signing bonus.

Pittman re-signed with the Colts before the 2024 season on a three-year, $70 million extension and is earning a base salary of $8 million for 2024.

In 2024, Pittman appeared in 16 games for the Colts and caught 69 passes for 808 yards (11.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.