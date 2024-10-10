Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. To Miss Multiple Weeks, Could Land On IR

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to miss multiple weeks with a back injury that could land him on the injured reserve.

Indianapolis is weighing all their options with Pittman including a potential injured reserve stint which would sideline him for a minimum of four games.

Pittman, 27, attended USC before the Colts traded up to select him in the 2020 NFL Draft. He just finished out a four-year, $8,612,849 rookie contract that included a $3,823,890 signing bonus.

Pittman re-signed with the Colts before the 2024 season on a three-year, $70 million extension and is earning a base salary of $8 million for 2024.

In 2024, Pittman has appeared in five games for the Colts and caught 22 of 37 targets for 238 yards (10.8 YPC) and a touchdown.