Commanders Activate RB Brian Robinson, Will Debut In Week 5

According to Adam Schefter, the Commanders are activating RB Brian Robinson and planning for him to debut in Week 5 against the Titans.

Robinson was cleared by doctors after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds back in August and is now returning to action.

In corresponding moves, the Commanders activated C Tyler Larsen and placed LB Milo Eifler on injured reserve.

Robinson, 23, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and was the Cotton Bowl Classic MVP last season. He was selected by the Commanders with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 55 games and recorded 545 rushing attempts for 2,704 yards (5.0 YPC) and 29 touchdowns, to go along with 52 receptions for 446 yards (8.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.