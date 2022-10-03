Commanders Activating RB Brian Robinson From PUP List

According to Ben Standig, the Commanders are activating RB Brian Robinson from the physically unable to perform list and will have 21 days to put him on the active roster.

Robinson was cleared by doctors after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds back in August and could be back in action soon.

Robinson, 23, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and was the Cotton Bowl Classic MVP last season. He was selected by the Commanders with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 55 games and recorded 545 rushing attempts for 2,704 yards (5.0 YPC) and 29 touchdowns, to go along with 52 receptions for 446 yards (8.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Robinson as soon as it becomes available.