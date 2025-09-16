Commanders Add Two To PS, Place One On PS IR

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed G Tyler Cooper and WR Tay Martin to the practice squad. 

To make room, the team placed G Darrian Dalcourt on the practice squad injured list. 

Washington’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DT Ricky Barber
  2. WR Ja’Corey Brooks
  3. DT Sheldon Day
  4. C Michael Deiter
  5. CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
  6. QB Sam Hartman
  7. WR Jacoby Jones
  8. DE T.J. Maguranyanga (International)
  9. S Rob McDaniel
  10. G Timothy McKay
  11. CB Car’lin Vigers
  12. RB Donovan Edwards
  13. CB Darius Rush
  14. G Darrian Dalcourt (injured)
  15. TE Lawrence Cager
  16. RB Chase Edmonds
  17. G Tyler Cooper
  18. WR Tay Martin

Martin, 27, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection and led Oklahoma State in receiving during the 2021 season. He previously played for Washington State for three years before opting to transfer.

He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent and signed on to the practice squad in 2022. Martin returned on futures deals in 2023 and 2024 before being let go during roster cutdowns and catching on with the Titans on the practice squad. 

Washington signed Martin to a contract in August but later let him go. 

In 2024, Martin appeared in one game for the Titans and caught one of his two targets for a 49-yard touchdown. 

