Commanders Claim G Wes Martin, Release CB Channing Stribling

The Commanders announced on Wednesday that they have claimed G Wes Martin off waivers from the Jaguars and are also releasing CB Channing Stribling.

Martin, 26, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal when he was waived and later re-signed to Washington’s practice squad.

The Giants signed Martin from Washington’s practice squad to their active roster back in September of last year.

In 2021, Martin appeared in seven games and made one start for the Giants.