According to Adam Schefter, the Commanders claimed DT Shy Tuttle off waivers from the Titans.

The veteran was let go coming into the weekend. Even though he’s a veteran, all players must pass through waivers after the trade deadline.

Tuttle, 30, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.17 million deal and made the team each of his first three seasons.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career after being re-signed by the Saints as an RFA back in 2021. Tuttle then signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Panthers in March 2023.

Carolina released Tuttle coming out of the preseason and he quickly caught on with the Titans.

In 2025, Tuttle has appeared in 10 games for the Titans and recorded 11 total tackles and one tackle for loss.