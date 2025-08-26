Commanders Cut 30, Leave G Sam Cosmi On Reserve/PUP List

The Washington Commanders announced 30 cuts to get the roster down to 53 players, as well as leaving G Samuel Cosmi on the reserve/PUP list to start the season.
Cosmi will miss at least the first four games before he’s eligible to return. The list of cuts includes:
- RB Kazmeir Allen
- LB Kam Arnold
- DT Ricky Barber
- WR Ja’Corey Brooks
- TE Lawrence Cager
- WR River Cracraft
- DT Carl Davis
- DT Sheldon Day
- C Michael Deiter
- RB Demetric Felton
- DE Clelin Ferrell
- CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
- QB Sam Hartman
- T Bobby Hart
- DE Andre Jones Jr.
- WR Jacoby Jones
- DE Jalyn Holmes
- DE T.J. Maguranyanga
- WR Tay Martin
- S Rob McDaniel
- G Timothy McKay
- WR Chris Moore
- S Ben Nikkel
- WR K.J. Osborn
- CB Bobby Price
- LB Duke Riley
- T Foster Sarell
- TE Cole Turner
- CB Car’lin Vigers
- S Daryl Worley
Cosmi, 26, was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.
He was entering the final year of a four-year, $8.178 million rookie contract that included a $2,178,596 signing bonus when Washington signed him to a four-year, $74 million extension.
In 2024, Cosmi appeared in and started all 17 games for the Commanders at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 23 guard out of 75 qualifying players.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!