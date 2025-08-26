Commanders Cut 30, Leave G Sam Cosmi On Reserve/PUP List

The Washington Commanders announced 30 cuts to get the roster down to 53 players, as well as leaving G Samuel Cosmi on the reserve/PUP list to start the season. 

Sam Cosmi

Cosmi will miss at least the first four games before he’s eligible to return. The list of cuts includes:

  1. RB Kazmeir Allen
  2. LB Kam Arnold
  3. DT Ricky Barber
  4. WR Ja’Corey Brooks
  5. TE Lawrence Cager
  6. WR River Cracraft
  7. DT Carl Davis
  8. DT Sheldon Day
  9. C Michael Deiter
  10. RB Demetric Felton
  11. DE Clelin Ferrell
  12. CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
  13. QB Sam Hartman
  14. T Bobby Hart
  15. DE Andre Jones Jr.
  16. WR Jacoby Jones
  17. DE Jalyn Holmes
  18. DE T.J. Maguranyanga
  19. WR Tay Martin
  20. S Rob McDaniel
  21. G Timothy McKay
  22. WR Chris Moore
  23. S Ben Nikkel
  24. WR K.J. Osborn
  25. CB Bobby Price
  26. LB Duke Riley
  27. T Foster Sarell
  28. TE Cole Turner
  29. CB Car’lin Vigers
  30. S Daryl Worley 

Cosmi, 26, was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. 

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $8.178 million rookie contract that included a $2,178,596 signing bonus when Washington signed him to a four-year, $74 million extension. 

In 2024, Cosmi appeared in and started all 17 games for the Commanders at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 23 guard out of 75 qualifying players. 

