Commanders Cut 30, Leave G Sam Cosmi On Reserve/PUP List

The Washington Commanders announced 30 cuts to get the roster down to 53 players, as well as leaving G Samuel Cosmi on the reserve/PUP list to start the season.

Cosmi will miss at least the first four games before he’s eligible to return. The list of cuts includes:

RB Kazmeir Allen LB Kam Arnold DT Ricky Barber WR Ja’Corey Brooks TE Lawrence Cager WR River Cracraft DT Carl Davis DT Sheldon Day C Michael Deiter RB Demetric Felton DE Clelin Ferrell CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. QB Sam Hartman T Bobby Hart DE Andre Jones Jr. WR Jacoby Jones DE Jalyn Holmes DE T.J. Maguranyanga WR Tay Martin S Rob McDaniel G Timothy McKay WR Chris Moore S Ben Nikkel WR K.J. Osborn CB Bobby Price LB Duke Riley T Foster Sarell TE Cole Turner CB Car’lin Vigers S Daryl Worley

Cosmi, 26, was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $8.178 million rookie contract that included a $2,178,596 signing bonus when Washington signed him to a four-year, $74 million extension.

In 2024, Cosmi appeared in and started all 17 games for the Commanders at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 23 guard out of 75 qualifying players.