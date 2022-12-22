Commanders DE Chase Young To Make 2022 Debut In Week 16

Commanders HC Ron Rivera announced on Thursday that DE Chase Young is set to make his 2022 debut in Week 16’s game against the 49ers, per Adam Schefter.

Rivera added that Young will play on a “pitch count” in Saturday’s game after recovering from a torn ACL suffered last November.

Young’s return was delayed last week in order to allow him more time to recover after being activated from the injured reserve last month.

Young, 23, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Young appeared in 10 games for Washington, recording 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks.