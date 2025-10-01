Commanders Designate G Sam Cosmi To Return, Among Four Roster Moves

The Washington Commanders announced they have designated G Sam Cosmi to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

G Sam Cosmi has returned to practice and his 21-day window is open pic.twitter.com/1rRJgvyWwJ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 1, 2025

Washington also announced they signed CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. from the practice squad, placed DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste on injured reserve, and signed WR Robbie Chosen to the practice squad.

Cosmi, 26, was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $8.178 million rookie contract that included a $2,178,596 signing bonus when Washington signed him to a four-year, $74 million extension.

In 2024, Cosmi appeared in and started all 17 games for the Commanders at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 23 guard out of 75 qualifying players.