Commanders Designate Two To Return From IR

The Washington Commanders announced they have designated TE Armani Rogers and CB Tariq Castro-Fields to return from injured reserve.

We have given the following players a return to practice designation:

–CB Tariq Castro-Fields

–TE Armani Rogers pic.twitter.com/5h6cUQF3Nh — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 28, 2022

This opens up a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Castro-Fields, 23, was drafted by the 49ers in the sixth round out of Penn State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal that included a $132,016 signing bonus.

However, San Francisco waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Commanders.

In 2022, Castro-Fields has appeared in two games for the Commanders but has not recorded any statistics.