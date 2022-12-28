Commanders Designate Two To Return From IR

The Washington Commanders announced they have designated TE Armani Rogers and CB Tariq Castro-Fields to return from injured reserve.
We have given the following players a return to practice designation:
–CB Tariq Castro-Fields
–TE Armani Rogers pic.twitter.com/5h6cUQF3Nh
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 28, 2022
This opens up a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.
Castro-Fields, 23, was drafted by the 49ers in the sixth round out of Penn State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal that included a $132,016 signing bonus.
However, San Francisco waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Commanders.
In 2022, Castro-Fields has appeared in two games for the Commanders but has not recorded any statistics.
