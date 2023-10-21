Commanders Elevate DL Abdullah Anderson & CB Tariq Castro-Fields

The Washington Commanders announced Saturday that they’ve elevated DT Abdullah Anderson and CB Tariq Castro-Fields to their active roster.

We have elevated DT Abdullah Anderson and CB Tariq Castro-Fields from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/71ZMdphSVS — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 21, 2023

Anderson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Bucknell back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Chicago later added Anderson to their practice squad before bringing him back on a futures contract for the 2019 season. From there, he had stints with the Vikings and Steelers before joining the Packers.

The Falcons signed Anderson to a contract in August but opted to release him at the start of the regular season. He was on and off of Atlanta’s practice squad last year before joining the Commanders this offseason.

Anderson has had stints on the Commanders’ roster this season.

In 2023, Anderson has appeared in five games for the Commanders and recorded five tackles and a half sack.