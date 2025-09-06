Commanders Elevate Two Players For Week 1

The Commanders announced the elevation of C Michael Deiter and WR Chris Moore for Week 1.

Deiter, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,505,248 rookie contract that included a $985,248 signing bonus.

Deiter was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he caught on with the Texans. He was cut coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad, but was quickly elevated back to the active roster.

He signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Washington for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Deiter appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and made two starts.