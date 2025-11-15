Commanders Elevated RB Chase Edmonds & CB Tre Hawkins

Per Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders elevated RB Chase Edmonds and CB Tre Hawkins from their practice squad this week.

Edmonds, 29, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round out of Fordham in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract and had a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

Edmonds was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $12.6 million deal with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins then traded Edmonds along with a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for OLB Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. He was release and signed with the Buccaneers last year.

In 2023, Edmonds appeared in 10 games for the Buccaneers, rushing 49 times for 176 yards to go along with 18 receptions for 81 yards receiving.