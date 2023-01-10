Commanders Fire OC Scott Turner

JP Finlay reports that the Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner on Tuesday.

Jeremy Fowler just reported that Turner was “on shaky ground” in Washington and could be replaced.

Commanders HC Ron Rivera spoke about wanting to be a run-first team moving forward with a two-back system to control the clock. Although, Washington seemed pretty committed to the run this past season, as they had the fourth most rush attempts.

Either way, this appears to be the focus moving forward.

Turner, 40, is the son of veteran coach Norv Turner. He began his NFL career as a graduate assistant at Oregon State back in 2005. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Panthers in 2011 as their offensive quality control coordinator.

From there, Turner had stints with the Browns and Vikings before he was eventually hired as the Panthers’ QBs coach in 2018. Carolina then promoted him to offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

Turner signed a deal with Washington a few years ago and has been there ever since. Washington signed Turner to an extension last offseason.

In 2022, the Commanders were No. 20 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards and No. 21 in passing yards.