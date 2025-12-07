Commanders Held Out QB Jayden Daniels As A Precaution

Per Tashan Reed, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels exited Sunday’s game after falling on his previously injured elbow, and HC Dan Quinn told reporters he was held out as a precaution.

Per Ben Standig, Quinn went on to say that he expects Daniels to play again this season, as he was cleared ahead of Week 14.

Daniels, 24, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $8,578,784 cap figure for the 2025 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Daniels has appeared in seven games and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also rushed 54 times for 262 yards and two more touchdowns.

We will have more on Daniels as the news is available.