Commanders Hosting S Kyle Hamilton For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Washington Commanders are hosting Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton for a visit today.

They are scheduled to pick No. 11 and it’s possible Hamilton could be available to them at that slot.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Hamilton, 21, is considered to be one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class and could end up being a top-10 pick when all is said and done.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Hamilton rated as his No. 5 overall prospect.

During his college career at Notre Dame, Hamilton appeared in 31 games and recorded 138 tackles, eight interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 16 pass deflections over the course of three seasons.