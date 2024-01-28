Commanders Interviewing Ravens DC Mike Macdonald Monday For HC Job

Adam Schefter reports that the Commanders are scheduled to interview Ravens DC Mike Macdonald Monday night for their head-coaching job.
Here’s the full list of candidates for the Commanders job:
- Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interview)
- Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interview)
- Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interview)
- Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Interview)
- Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interview)
- Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interview)
- Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interview)
- Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy (Interview)
Macdonald, 35, began his college coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia and was promoted to defensive quality control coach from 2011-2013.
The Ravens hired him in 2014 as an intern and he worked his way to become a defensive assistant from 2015-2016, defensive backs coach in 2017, and linebackers coach from 2018-2020.
The University of Michigan hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2021, but he returned to Baltimore in 2022.
In 2023, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 1 in scoring, No. 6 in yards, No. 6 against the pass, and No. 14 against the run.
We’ll have more on the Seahawks coaching search as the news is available.
