Commanders Interviewing Ravens DC Mike Macdonald Monday For HC Job

Adam Schefter reports that the Commanders are scheduled to interview Ravens DC Mike Macdonald Monday night for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Commanders job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interview) Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy (Interview)

Macdonald, 35, began his college coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia and was promoted to defensive quality control coach from 2011-2013.

The Ravens hired him in 2014 as an intern and he worked his way to become a defensive assistant from 2015-2016, defensive backs coach in 2017, and linebackers coach from 2018-2020.

The University of Michigan hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2021, but he returned to Baltimore in 2022.

In 2023, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 1 in scoring, No. 6 in yards, No. 6 against the pass, and No. 14 against the run.

