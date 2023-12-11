Commanders LB Jamin Davis Going On IR With Season-Ending Shoulder Injury

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders are placing LB Jamin Davis on injured reserve, which will end his season.

Davis has a shoulder injury that requires surgery, per Jhabvala. At this point, there are also only four games left in the season and players must miss a minimum of four games on IR before they can return.

Davis, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract.

The Commanders will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Davis appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and recorded 89 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and four pass defenses.