Commanders Made Offer To Seahawks DE DeMarcus Lawrence In Free Agency

Longtime Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence signed with the Seahawks on a three-year, $42 million deal this offseason after spending his first 11 years in Dallas.

Appearing on The Pivot podcast with former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, Lawrence said he was very close to retiring until his family urged him to return for another year.

Additionally, Lawrence revealed the Commanders were trying to sign him this offseason. He said he didn’t want to join an already championship-contending team and instead wanted to go somewhere he’s truly needed.

John Keim mentions Washington offered Lawrence a one-year deal, while he signed for three years with the Seahawks.

Lawrence, 33, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He finished a four-year rookie contract before the Cowboys used their franchise tag.

Dallas once again franchised Lawrence at the start of 2019 before agreeing on a five-year, $105 million deal. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list in July but was activated for the start of the regular season.

Lawrence still had two years left on his current deal and was owed base salaries of $19 million and $21 million when he signed a new three-year deal. He was due $15 million and $10 million over the final two seasons of the deal when Dallas restructured his deal in March 2023.

He made a base salary of $10 million in his final season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2024, Lawrence has appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded 14 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble.