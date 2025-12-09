Commanders Made Two PS Moves, Re-Signed WR Chris Moore

The Washington Commanders announced they have re-signed WR Chris Moore to the practice squad.

They released WR River Cracraft in a corresponding move to make room.

Moore, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.936 million contract and made a base salary of $828,539 for the 2019 season.

Moore was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a new deal with the Ravens in 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans in 2021 but was cut and later re-signed to the practice squad. He earned his way back onto the active roster and signed a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

From there, the Titans signed Moore to a one-year deal prior to the start of the 2023 season. He caught on with the Cardinals on a one-year pact in 2024 but was let go in November. The Commanders signed him shortly after and he returned in 2025.

In 2025, Moore has appeared in 11 games for the Commanders and caught 10 passes on 22 targets for 192 yards and a touchdown.