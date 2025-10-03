Commanders Officially Clear Jayden Daniels To Return For Week 5

The Washington Commanders announced Friday that QB Jayden Daniels will start Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Daniels was forced to miss the last games for Washington after suffering a knee injury against Green Bay.

Washington cleared Daniels for full practice participation earlier in the week.

Daniels, 24, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $8,578,784 cap figure for the 2025 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Daniels has appeared in two games and completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 433 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 85 yards.