Commanders Officially Rule Out WR Terry McLaurin For Week 7

The Washington Commanders officially ruled out WR Terry McLaurin for Week 7.

McLaurin hasn’t appeared since Week 3’s win over the Raiders after suffering a quad injury. He exited the game, and at the time, the injury was considered significant. It was reported that he will avoid requiring surgery.

“It’s frustrating for him, because he’s working at it hard,” HC Dan Quinn said. “It’s just not ready yet, and that sometimes happens when you have a soft tissue injury and you’re wanting it to get there. But you have to push it at the top speeds.”

McLaurin, 30, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2025, McLaurin appeared in three games for the Commanders and caught 10 passes on 17 targets for 149 yards.