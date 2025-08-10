Commanders OL Lucas Niang Suffered Torn ACL

Per Nicki Jhabvala, Commanders HC Dan Quinn revealed that OL Lucas Niang suffered a torn ACL in Friday’s preseason game against the Patriots.

Niang, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft out of TCU. He opted out of his rookie season due to the global pandemic.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,519,722 rookie contract that included an $847,072 signing bonus when the Chiefs waived him coming out of the preseason in 2024. He was re-signed to the practice squad but let go again later in the year.

In 2023, Niang appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs with no starts.

We will have more news on Niang as it becomes available.